The Pixel 4 isn't quite a runaway success, especially the smaller version with its limited battery capacity. If you were holding out for an upgrade, last year's Pixel 3 is still a solid choice, especially now that it's on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen yet.

Woot (a store owned by Amazon) is currently selling new 64GB Pixel 3 phones for $439.99. Prices for the year-old flagship have been slightly lower a few times in recent history, like $391 from Rakuten last month, but Woot is selling the device new in-box, and shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

If you're not familiar with the small Pixel 3, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (in the version on sale, anyway), a 5.5-inch 1080x2160 AMOLED screen, and IP68 water resistance. The 12.2MP rear camera is the main selling point, but it's also one of the few phones right now with Android 10.

The Woot product description says the Pixel 3 has been carrier-unlocked, but it's not clear if this is the Verizon model with the unlockable bootloader. If flashing ROMs is important to you, keep that in mind.