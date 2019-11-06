Android TV boxes have risen in popularity over recent years thanks to some outstanding products like the Nvidia Shield TV and the platform's general ubiquity among TV operators, so it's no surprise that companies are looking into expanding their business to this device category. And sure enough, Indian e-commerce merchant Flipkart has taken the opportunity to launch its own-brand MarQ TurboStream Android TV dongle for about $50.

From the looks of it, the device seems to be based on Google's operator reference hardware. It runs on Android 9 Pie and can be plugged into a free HDMI port behind your TV, where it's neatly tucked away and out of sight. The dongle connects to the internet via a dual-band Wi-Fi card and supports Bluetooth 4.0. Its quad-core processor is accompanied by a Mali 450 GPU and 1GB of RAM, and the internal storage is limited to 8GB. The TurboStream's remote comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, and Google Assistant, which you can talk to using the integrated microphone.

The Android TV box is currently listed as sold out on Flipkart, so if you're interested in the device, you'll have to be patient. Once it's back, it should be going for ₹3,500 (~$50). An international launch seems rather unlikely since Flipkart is only active in India.