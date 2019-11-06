Costco’s Black Friday ad was revealed earlier this week, and it looks like they will have some great savings on a variety of electronic devices. Arguably the most exciting is the Galaxy S10, which will be on sale for $429.99, down from the MSRP of $899.99.

Other highlights include the Galaxy S10+ for $529 ($999.99 MSRP) and the Note10+ for $629 ($1099.99 MSRP). These discounts are only available for Verizon models — opting for the AT&T or Sprint versions will provide you with a $420 Costco Shop Card instead of a direct price cut.

Outside of phones, Costco will also have the expected discounts on other consumer electronics, including TVs, wearables, and laptops. Here’s the list, straight from the ad:

Samsung Galaxy Active 2 - $239 ($50 off) – starts online November 28, in-store November 29

Vizio 36” 5.1 Channel Soundbar with Sub - $149 ($50 off) – starts November 22

LG 77” Class C9 Series 4K OLED TV - $4,949 ($500 off) – starts November 18

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Bundle - $50 off – starts November 21

Microsoft Surface Pro Bundle - $1,299 ($300 off) – starts November 22

Some of the savings can only be had during certain dates, and it's possible selection may vary at individual locations. So if you’re interested in any of the products, be sure to do some research before heading to the store.