Whenever Chrome is updated to a new version, a Chrome OS release naturally isn't far out. The operating system receives the same additions as the browser, such as click-to-call and improved native file handling, and gets some exclusives on top: Virtual desktops are rolling out with this release, and all compatible printers will automatically show up on your device without setup in the future.

Google has been offering Virtual Desks in pre-release versions since June. To create multiple workspaces, open the Overview and click or tap New desk in the top right corner of the interface. Then you can drag and drop windows between the spaces. If you're a keyboard shortcut junky like me, Google has you covered, too:

Create a new Desk with “Shift” + “Search ” + “=”

Switch between Desks with “Search ” + “]”

Move windows between Desks with “Shift” + “Search ” + “]”

Printing initially caused headaches on Chrome OS, but the situation has much improved over the years. The update to version 78 makes it even easier. Any compatible printers will automatically show up in your list of targets when you press Ctrl + P on your keyboard. If you prefer a specific printer, you can save it as default now by heading to the printer section in Settings.

Chrome OS 78 is currently rolling out to supported devices. You can manually check if it's available to you in the About Chrome OS section in Settings.