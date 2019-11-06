Article Contents
It's another Wednesday, so that means it's time for a round of app sales. Today's list is paltry by some measures, mercifully small by others. Regardless, there isn't much here and, frankly, I considered skipping today. Oh, well, have at it.
Free
Apps
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sinfonia - Icon Pack for your custom launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nixo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Pahelika: Revelations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nordic Storm Solitaire (Full) $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $2.24; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Battery Widget Reborn 2019 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Empire Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
