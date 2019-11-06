It's another Wednesday, so that means it's time for a round of app sales. Today's list is paltry by some measures, mercifully small by others. Regardless, there isn't much here and, frankly, I considered skipping today. Oh, well, have at it.

Free

Apps

  1. 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
  2. Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Sinfonia - Icon Pack for your custom launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Nixo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Pahelika: Revelations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Nordic Storm Solitaire (Full) $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $2.24; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Battery Widget Reborn 2019 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Dark Sensation -Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Empire Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days