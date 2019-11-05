Xiaomi today announced the Mi Note 10 with a 108MP camera, but it also took the stage to introduce its first smartwatch based on its own custom Wear OS interface, the Mi Watch. Its software and exterior do look quite similar to the Apple Watch, although the device's edges are much blockier. Other than that, it's pretty much standard Wear OS hardware sporting a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and LTE connectivity.

The Mi Watch has a square OLED display with a resolution of 368x448 pixels. Its screen glass curves into the aluminum alloy chassis. The strip is made from rubber, but an exclusive model brings stainless steel to the table for both the wristband and the housing. A 570mAh battery is supposed to make the regular version last up to 36 hours while the higher-end variant is equipped with a 590mAh.

Specs Display 1.78-inch AMOLED 368x448 Software MIUI for Watch (based on Wear OS) CPU Snapdragon Wear 3100 RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Battery 570mAh (standard version), 590 mAh (exclusive version) Connectivity eSIM, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 Miscellaneous Swimming-proof, heart rate monitor Measurements 44.69mm x 36.92mm x 12.28mm, 44g (without strap) Colors Black, silver (standard version only) Price Standard version: CNY 1,300 (~$185)

Exclusive version: CNY 2,000 (~$285)

Both versions come with Bluetooth 4.2 and 2.4GHz 802.11/b/g/n Wi-Fi. The inclusion of LTE and GPS make the watches a viable fitness tracker that allows you to leave your phone at home while you work out. Thanks to an integrated NFC chip, you could even make a quick stop at a shop and pay without a wallet.

Xiaomi says its watch is capable of monitoring your stress level and your nightly sleep thanks to 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and offers a selection of sports modes that you can use to track your activities. The company even touts its wearable can detect irregularities in your heartbeat and urge you to see a doctor, just like the Apple Watch.

The analogies to Apple's product don't stop at the exterior and the health features, unfortunately. Thanks to the option for extensive Wear OS customizations only available in China, Xiaomi took the opportunity to make the Mi Watch look as similar to Apple's watchOS as possible. The custom UI's notifications, buttons, and even whole applications like the stock, weather, and fitness tracking apps look way too similar to its competitor's interface. It's a bummer — I would've loved to see an original alternative to the currently available platforms.

The Mi Watch will be sold in China only officially and will cost CNY 1,300 (~$185). The exclusive version made from Sapphire glass and stainless steel will go for CNY 2,000 (~$285). If an international launch is planned, we might hear more about the device tomorrow when the company will introduce the Mi Note 10 internationally. The custom Wear OS version could be a roadblock though since Google only offers it in China.