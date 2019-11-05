In case you forgot, Nvidia isn't the only game in town when it comes to Android TV. Xiaomi offers a much more affordable option in its Mi Box S — and that device just became a more appealing alternative thanks to an official Android 9 Pie beta program.

Android 9 Pie doesn't bring much in the way of cosmetic changes — the UI is more or less the same as it was on Oreo — but it does include some key upgrades like official Prime Video support.

The @Xiaomi Mi Box S first #AndroidTV 9 (Pie) Beta is out according to this Reddit post. And it finally brings official support for the Amazon @PrimeVideo app that is now pre-loaded.https://t.co/3y23a4IntT — Android TV Rumors (@androidtv_rumor) November 4, 2019

If you've got a Mi Box S, you can express your interest in the beta here. If you'd rather do things yourself, there are instructions on how to download and install the beta manually on Reddit. Be warned, though: early reports suggest this build breaks Chromecast functionality.