In the last several years, SwitchBot has become known for its quirky ability to retrofit "dumb" home accessories with some smart – occasionally bizarre – gadgets built for the modern age. If you're tired of flipping light switches in your home, SwitchBot has a solution for that. If you've always wanted to control your TV with your smartphone, they make an IR hub that can help. Now SwitchBot has a new project on Kickstarter that'll shove your curtains open (or closed) so you don't have to get up and do it yourself.

The SwitchBot Curtain is a relatively simple device that clips onto your horizontal curtain rod. With a quick command through the SwitchBot app, IFTTT, or with your voice by way of Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, or Apple's Siri, the device activates and pulls your curtain to either side. You can also set automated schedules in the app so that your curtains open or close at certain times of the day. SwitchBot claims it tested thousands of different curtain rod and rail designs to make sure they were all compatible with Curtain. If you have vertical shades in your home, the SwitchBot Curtain's bi-directional track can't help you here, but you're not without options. The Soma Smart Shades we reviewed earlier this year can clip on to most vertical shade setups and offer similar automated functionality.

If you'd like to become an early adopter of SwitchBot's latest product, you can back Curtain on Kickstarter now through December 1, 2019, not that the company needs any help. SwitchBot has already shattered its $20,000 goal by well more than $300,000.