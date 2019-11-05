It's been a while since there have been any rumblings about Ubisoft's Might and Magic series, with Might and Magic: Elemental Guardians existing as the last entry on mobile that was released in 2017. Today a new contender has entered the ring, and it goes by the name Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos. It's a strategic RPG where you'll restore the Kingdom of Erathia from Heroes of Might and Magic III, and it just popped up on the Play Store for pre-registration.

The trailer above offers a glimpse of the expected gameplay for Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos. While there isn't much gameplay shown, the general premise revolves around players leading massive armies into real-time ranged and siege battles, and your troop formation plays a major role in how these battles will pan out. Much like every other strategy game of this nature, you can expect to collect, train, and upgrade the characters selected from a pool of 40+ troops and creatures. Both asynchronous and real-time PvP modes will be included, and of course, a heavy dose of nostalgia is expected.

As of October 24th, Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos is available in New Zealand and the Philippines for testing, though there is no word when we can expect the official release in the West. We also don't yet know how the title will be monetized, but from what I've seen, I have no doubt that this will be a free-to-play release chock full of in-app purchases. If you'd like to pre-register, there are a few rewards you can earn, such as gold keys, Dragonsteel, Shadowsteel, gold, and a player skin. It's also worth noting that these rewards can be earned up to a week after release simply by installing the game.

While it's difficult to get excited about a new Might & Magic mobile game, I suppose it's good to see that Ubisoft hasn't given up on the franchise, even if the company is using the brand to cash in with an Android release. Still, I can't help but feel that this game will be ruined by free-to-play mechanics, and while we still don't know how the game will be monetized, the available screenshots clearly show a stamina system and an in-game currency. When you couple these details with the fact that this will indeed be a gacha game, it's clear that this will be yet another title banking on nostalgia to sucker people into playing and paying. I suppose if that's the sort of game you enjoy spending your time with on Android, then you may still want to pre-register for Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos, so feel free to click on the Play Store widget below if you'd like to receive a few in-game rewards.