If you're in the market for a smart 4K TV with a screen big enough to comfortably fill up most rooms, then Best Buy and Walmart are offering a great deal on a 65" TCL 4K Roku smart TV for $450 ($50 off). TCL is well-known for making great budget TVs that can handle mixed usage very well and this one is no exception.

This particular model, the 65S425, is a 2019 production model that comes with several features you'd expect from a modern TV — 4K resolution with support for HDR10, Roku TV with several streaming apps built-in, support for both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and enough ports on the back to connect your console or PC to (3x HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2, 1x headphone, 1x optical).

When the TV gurus at RTings.com reviewed this model, they named it the best value TV for the size, giving it points for having a decent picture quality with deep blacks when consuming media. Thanks to the TV's 120 Hz refresh rate and low input lag, they also deemed it well-suited for both HDR gaming and general PC usage.

If you've been wanting to replace that aging non-4K TV or just want to add another one for not a lot of coin, then head over to Best Buy or Walmart before supplies run out.