Samsung is well-known for its excellent smartphone and tablet displays that top display rankings year after year. Its line of QLED TVs are generally no different, offering excellent display performance in a slim package with narrow bezels. The Q60R is Samsung's entry-level QLED TV, but it's still usually $900. However, it's currently on sale for about $700 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

This particular model, the QN55Q60RAFXZA, is a 2019 production model that comes spec-rich despite being labeled entry-level: 4K resolution with HDR10+ and HLG, wide-color gamut, 240Hz Motion Rate, Freesync variable refresh rate technology for gaming, the usual assortment of smart TV apps (including Apple TV), integration with voice assistants (Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant), Dolby Audio, and plenty of ports out in the back (4x HDMI, Ethernet, Optical, RF, and USB).

When the TV experts at RTings.com reviewed the Q60R, it earned points for its excellent contrast ratio, good wide-color gamut and gray uniformity performance for media consumption, excellent motion handling, snappy TV navigation powered by the Tizen OS, and very low input lag for excellent mixed usage scenarios with consoles and PCs. They were disappointed, however, at some corners Samsung cut in order to bring the price lower — no local-dimming and mediocre HDR peak brightness.

The last time the Q60R was on sale, it was for $800, and the sale didn't last long. To experience Samsung's QLED TV technology at its lowest price ever, head on over to Amazon or Best Buy.