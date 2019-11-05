After delighting first-gen Pixel owners with an update to Android 10 — a one-year extension beyond Google's original two-year promise — the company is cooking up another surprise for the OG Pixels. Initially thought to have reached the end of the road in terms of security patches at the closing of October, the original Pixels will receive one final OTA update in December that will include improvements from November and December.
In response to a query about update availability, a Google spokesperson offered Android Police the following statement:
In October 2016 at the launch of the Pixel and Pixel XL, we announced that the devices would receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates. Pixel and Pixel XL users did not receive the November OTA, but will get one final software update in December that encapsulates a variety of updates from both monthly pushes.
Google's support of its older hardware doesn't extend as long as Apple's, as many people wish for, but compared to all the other Android OEMs, the company's commitment is nevertheless commendable. Now if only more manufacturers would follow suit and emulate Google's behavior.
Comments