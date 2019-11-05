Smart thermostats offer plenty of energy-saving benefits by letting you schedule different modes, turn them off when you leave home, and optimize temperature based on occupancy. Ecobee is now taking these smarts further with its new eco+ mode.

The system uses multiple factors to adjust the temperature in your house. It takes into consideration whether you're home or away (and should be faster at detecting and adjusting than before), occupancy patterns, your preset Ecobee schedule, the weather forecast, current humidity inside, then balances those against hourly rates from your energy provider and community energy-saving efforts. It can even preheat or cool your home when rates are cheaper to avoid doing it at peak hours. The end result shouldn't affect your comfort but will still cut back on your bill. If you don't like the changes, you can disable each aspect separately and reduce the mode's intensity.

eco+ has been in testing for a while, but it's now rolling out to the Ecobee3, Ecobee3 lite, Ecobee4, and Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control. You should soon see the option inside your app.