Adoption rates for new versions of Android have increased over the past couple of cycles and it helps that OEMs are showing up early with Android 10 beta programs earlier than ever before. Motorola, though, has generally been on and off the ball with how it updates its devices — nevermind which devices get updated — but it may still come as a surprise that one of its first phones now testing Android 10 is the Motorola One Power.
For context, the first two Moto phones to get Android 9 Pie last year were the Motorola One and Motorola One Power — both Android One devices with expedited update timelines. We're still a bit quizzical to see the Power grab an Android 10 beta ahead of all the other phones the company released in the past year.
Android Police reader Lucas told us that Motorola has started distributing Android 10 beta builds to Power owners enrolled with the Motorola Feedback Network. We're not exactly sure how wide the geographical spread is for this OTA — Motorola has historically soaked OS upgrades in Latin America before other regions, but we can't say that's the case for sure here.
Build version QPT30.52-2 sticks with the October 5 level security patch (even though it's still labeled as October 1). Google Pay is also noted to be non-functional with the update, but Motorola is working on it.
Still, one small step toward Android 10 for the Motorola One Power doesn't mean an immediate giant leap for the rest of the Moto lineup.
