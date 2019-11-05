Amazon introduced a bunch of new products at the end of September, including its take on true wireless earbuds, set to compete with the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds. The Echo Buds are now available for purchase on the retailer's website, selling for $130.

They offer great value for money, as they feature Bose's active noise reduction technology, coupled with a sealed in-ear design. Although they don't have the same full noise cancelation you'd find on the Bose QC 35, it's more than enough to block out most of the unwanted noise when working out. Speaking of which, the Echo Buds are IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, so you can safely use them during your most intense workouts. If you'd rather hear the world around you, you can switch to passthrough mode by double-tapping the buds, saving you the trouble of having to take them off. Just in case you do remove an earbud, music will automatically pause for your convenience.

Being an Amazon Echo product, they obviously come with Alexa, which can be used to set timers, play music, or even get directions. If you'd rather use Google Assistant on your Android device or Siri on an iPhone, you can just press and hold the earbud to speak to your handset's digital helper.

Battery life is also quite good, as the buds can last up to five hours on a single charge and can reach up to 20 hours thanks to the charging case. Sound quality should also be decent, as these are powered by dual premium drivers, even though they probably won't sound as great as more premium products on the market. Surprisingly, Amazon has decided to fit them with a MicroUSB port instead of a more modern USB-C one, which doesn't make much sense in 2019. Also, there's no wireless charging, so you will have to use that cable no matter what.

All in all, though, they seem to offer excellent value for money, and I would definitely consider them if you're looking for a pair of true wireless workout buds that combine noise reduction and good battery life. If you're convinced, you can use the link below to get your pair today on Amazon.