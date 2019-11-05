Tile just announced its new, button-shaped tracker, the Tile Sticker, about a month ago. As you've probably surmised, it's your standard Tile tracker, but smaller, and you can stick it to stuff. You can get a great deal on an eight-pack right now: it's $100, $60 off the normal price — and you'll get a free Nest Mini to boot.

The Tile Stickers will last about three years each, and can help you locate an item up to 150 feet away. They're waterproof, too, so you can stick 'em on stuff that goes outside. The Nest Mini is also pretty great, and normally runs $49 on its own — bringing the total savings for this bundle up to a sizable $109.

If you've got eight things to keep track of and could use another smart speaker, this is a great bargain. The bundle price is good until the end of the year, so you've got plenty of time to act on it. Mosey over to Tile's website to grab your set.