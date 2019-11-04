Ecobee thermostats come highly recommended here at Android Police, with the Ecobee4 earning the top thermostat ranking in our list of the best smart home devices. Things only got better with the introduction of the company's SmartThermostat, which improved on the Ecobee4 by updating the processor, improving sound quality, and the addition of 5GHz Wifi compatibility. In an exciting smart home-focused deal that is available from Best Buy for one day only, buyers will receive a free Ecobee Switch+ with the purchase of either the SmartThermostat or Ecobee3 Lite.

Both thermostats support voice commands through the Google Assistant or Alexa, but the SmartThermostat is the only model with a built-in microphone capable of accepting commands directly. The inclusion of the Switch+ in this deal could make that limitation more tolerable as it is designed to replace your standard light switch while also offering built-in Alexa capabilities of its own.



To take advantage of this deal, simply follow the link below and add either of the two available Ecobee thermostats to your cart. When you do, the free Switch+ will automatically get tacked on to your purchase.