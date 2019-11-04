The Nokia 6.1 has had a good run as one of the best mid-range Android phones on the market. HMD finally announced the 6.2 a few months back, but there was no firn US release timeline. Well, today is the day. The Nokia 6.2 is live on Amazon, priced at $249.

If you're familiar at all with the Nokia 7.2, you already know most of what you need to know about the 6.2. The phone phones had the same glass body and 6.3-inch 1080p LCD. Around back, the Nokia 6.2 has a slightly more modest 16MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP depth (the 7.2 sports a 48MP main sensor). Inside, the Nokia 6.2 has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 636—the 7.2 has a slightly faster 660.

As usual, the 6.2 is an unlocked GSM-LTE phones that will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and associated MVNOs. It's also Android One, so you've got a few years of guaranteed updates ahead of you, but the 6.2 does ship with Android 9 Pie. Amazon has the Nokia 6.2 in stock with prime shipping at $249. The 7.2 is $100 more, which doesn't really seem worth it.