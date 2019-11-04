Although removable SD card storage is no longer as prevalent across the Android ecosystem as it once was, most OEMs still support it. Quite a few Chromebooks on the market today also lean on expandable storage, not to mention many other products like digital cameras, select game consoles, and some Windows laptops. If you're in the market for extra removable storage, you should check out these Samsung microSDXC Evo Select memory cards for up to 24% off on Amazon.

Sure, having some extra storage is great, but any microSD card is only about as good as its classifications, with some caveats worth looking at here. The Samsung microSDXC EVO Select series features professional-grade specs with 100MB/s read and 20MB/s write speeds. Its UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 designations make it capable enough to record full HD content. Each Samsung microSDXC EVO Select card in this deal also includes a standard SD card adaptor for use in larger devices and SD card readers.

The full range of microSDXC EVO Select storage cards are available for sale right now at the links below. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen so far, down an additional $10 from the 512GB option in July, which was $10 less than the sale in May.