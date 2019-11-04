Afternoon, readers! As we barrel headlong toward Black Friday madness, let's all pause to appreciate the deals we have today. This week, you'll find a repeat of the best deal we've ever seen on Google's Nest Hub, plus a great price on a 60-watt USB-C charger, among other smartphone accessory savings.

Google Nest Hub — $57.99, $71.01 off (Rakuten)

It's not as exciting a price as it once was, but you're able to nab Google's smaller Nest Hub for just $58 again today. The little guy launched at $129, and Google still charges as much on its own store. You'll need to sign up for a Rakuten account, but it's worth it. Enter code GG10 to save.

Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W USB-C charger — $27.89, $12.10 off (Amazon)

Gallium nitride chargers are the future, and you can pick up Anker's 60-watt model for $12 off today on Amazon. In his testing, Ryne found that the charger delivered on all its promises without getting too hot, all in a package considerably smaller than most options.

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker — $31.99 with coupon, $8 off (Amazon)

In the market for a super-portable Bluetooth speaker? Anker's Soundcore 2 weighs just 15 ounces, and it's IPX7 certified to stay safe during even your dampest outdoor excursions. Its battery can pump out music for up to 24 hours, too, so it'll last a long time on a charge. You can get one for $31 with coupon code SPKA3105.

Lecone fabric wireless charger — $11.99 with coupon, $4.80 off (Amazon)

Wireless chargers are neat, and stylish ones are all the better. This Lecone number looks very sleek with its metallic and fabric accents, plus it'll charge compatible phones at up to 10 watts. With coupon code OFF2019B, you can get one for just 12 bucks.

Anker Soundcore Motion Q Bluetooth speaker — $27.99 with on-page coupon, $12 off (Amazon)

Anker's Soundcore Motion Q speaker sounds better than the Soundcore 2 above, with beefier bass and 360-degree sound. But like that speaker, this one is also IPX7 certified, so using it near water doesn't have to be stressful (Anker actually advertises it as a "shower speaker"). If that sounds like your thing, you can use an on-page coupon on Amazon to get one for $28 — $12 off the normal price.