Back in September, Lenovo revealed an updated version of its Smart Display with a slightly-smaller 7-inch screen (8" and 10" models are already available). Now the new Google Assistant-powered display has gone on sale, but it seems to be exclusive to B&H Photo.

The new Smart Display 7 more closely resembles the original Echo Show than Lenovo's previous smart displays, with the speaker positioned below the screen, instead of on the side. However, you can't flip the display on its side to use in portrait mode, as you can with Lenovo's other displays.

The specifications include a 7-inch IPS 1024x600 panel, a 1.5GHz MediaTek 8167S SoC, two 1.5" 5W speakers, a dual microphone array, a 2MP camera, Bluetooth 5.0. Interestingly, the camera is a downgrade from the 5MP shooter on previous Lenovo Smart Displays.

B&H Photo says the screen will start shipping on November 7th. The price is $129.99, which is about double the price of the Google Nest Hub (though that model doesn't have a camera). Given how the price of Lenovo's Smart Clock was slashed a few months after release, I expect the same will happen with this.