Huawei has had a tumultuous year. First came the government ban preventing the Chinese manufacturer from fraternizing with US-based businesses, effectively severing Huawei's license to use Google's apps and services on its popular Android phones. Then came rumors that Huawei was scrambling to release its own mobile operating system to replace Android, which has yet to materialize. Huawei has even forecasted a major revenue hit for the 2019 fiscal year, but a new report regarding the company's ban status yields a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross explained that the Trump administration and China are actively discussing a new trade deal. If signed, the agreement would have China increase purchases of US agriculture, stabilize its currency, and open financial services markets to American firms, while the US would remove the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods. The US government would also be required to grant licenses for some sanctioned companies to re-engage in relationships with US businesses, giving Huawei free reign to operate as it had before the tariffs were imposed.

If all goes well, Huawei could be back to form as early as December 15, 2019, but we've been fed similar promises before. Though this potential trade deal is a great step in the right direction for US-Chinese relations, it is only a "Phase One" initiative. More negotiations will likely take place before both governments are satisfied, leaving plenty of room for Huawei to be banned again if the Trump administration deems it necessary.