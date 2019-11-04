Back in March, we reported Google's Discover feed was able to support content in two distinct languages, providing relevant updates to users who spoke different tongues. The company is taking its multilingual abilities even further, as the News app can now handle content in two different languages.

This is particularly useful if you have ties in different countries. For instance, even though I live in France, most of the content I read is in English. However, I'm still interested in getting local updates, which is most likely to be in French.

Thanks to this new feature, users will now be able to pull content in their Google News feed from sources in different languages, while retaining their preferences. Starting today, you can have two languages set together in the Android and iOS app, with the option to choose from 141 countries and 41 language options.