If you weren't fast enough to get a pair of Galaxy Buds for $75 last week, here's a second chance. You can grab refurbished buds for just $85, which is $45 less than what you'd pay for a new product.

Although these aren't brand new, they're said to be in "near perfect cosmetic condition" and have been tested to be functional. The seller also seems trustworthy, as it has received 98% positive feedback on eBay.

The Galaxy Buds are a good choice when it comes to true wireless earphones, and this sweeter price makes them worth your choice. In our review, we liked their design, sound quality, USB-C connectivity, and battery life, which is why we're recommending this deal today.

As this is not a new product, you may not get a full warranty with your purchase, but you do have the option to return your buds within 30 days if they're not working well.