If you're thinking of making your home smarter, cost can sometimes be a roadblock. Thankfully, you can save $10 on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K bundle together with a third-generation Echo Dot speaker, paying just under $70 for both. With this combination, you'll be able to control your TV only by shouting at your smart speaker and without even lifting a finger.

The Fire TV Stick 4K will let you stream content in Ultra HD quality for a fully immersive experience. Unfortunately, the speaker is the simplest Echo Dot, which doesn't feature the new LED clock. It's still more than enough to help you out with common queries and control your TV. If you'd rather stay quiet, the Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with a remote, which can be convenient if you're watching a movie at night and need to pause it.

To get your bundle, just use the link below to purchase it on Amazon. The price is already discounted, and there's no need for a coupon code to enjoy the markdown.