The ASUS Zenfone 6 has been the surprise midrange flagship of the year, and with the company's switch to a lighter, significantly more Pixel-like UI, the device is a no-brainer for people looking for an affordable, all-round good phone. ASUS is even making good on its promise for timely Android updates and has just started rolling out Android 10 to the Zenfone 6.
The new software comes just two months after Google released the stable version of Android 10 and adds all the goodies we've found in it, such as fully gestural navigation, improved location permission dialogs, and Google's system-wide dark mode. The security patch level is raised to the one from October 2019, which is the most recent one available (until November's patches hit Google's Pixel phones, that is).
The OTA is currently rolling out, so if you'd like to receive it seamlessly without tinkering, you'll just have to wait a bit until it reaches you. Alternatively, you can also download the new firmware from ASUS right now, but you'll have to flash it yourself and may lose all your data, so only choose this path if you know what you're doing.
