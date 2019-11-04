Welcome to the first full of November. I hope you all enjoyed your weekend and Daylight Savings — I spent the entire time working on my NaNoWriMo project. But y'all didn't come here to read me talk about that; no, you're here for some fresh app sales! Yes, today's list is small for a Monday, but it includes the Android port for Neverwinter Nights.

Free

Apps

  1. Analog Eternity - Palette Eternity - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Funbook Messenger - Text & Video Chat For Free $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Digits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. A-2481 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Paranormal Territory 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Angry Balls 3D - hyper casual Ball shooting game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Retro Pixel Classic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pixel Pie Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

  1. Spoons $1.99 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $3.00 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Learn French from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Learn German from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Cartoon City 2 PRO $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Memo Box - Criptex Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Forgotten Memories $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Alter Dogma $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Ninja Knight $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Comb S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days