Adobe's Max conference is scheduled to start today, and expectations point to an announcement of Illustrator and Photoshop CC for iPad. Android rumors are less tangible, but users can whet their appetite with an update to Lightroom v5.0.
The new version of Lightroom brings much needed export settings when sharing an edited image. You no longer have to contend with the app-level options, but can change them on the spot for every photo you edit. These include choosing file type, size, and quality, as well as adding a text watermark, clearing metadata, renaming, and sharpening.
New export options.
Also new are contextual and animated tutorials that explain what effect each editing tool has on the image. Plus, the app now supports RAW photos from more cameras and lenses.
Interactive and contextual tutorials.
Lightroom v5.0 is already rolling out on the Play Store, but if you don't want to wait for it, you can grab it directly from APK Mirror.
WHAT'S NEW
- Contextual Help: Learn more about the editing tools at any time with the new built-in help
- Advanced Export Options: Now the ‘Export’ lets you select the file type, resolution, compression, watermark, file name, output sharpening, and color space
- Expanded Interactive Tutorials: Introducing new tutorials with Radial Gradient and Spot Healing Brush
- [Premium] Support for the latest Cameras and Lenses; Full list here – http://www.adobe.com/go/supported_cameras
