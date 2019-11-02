Amazon revealed the 'Echo Dot with Clock' earlier this year, and as the name suggests, it's an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with an LED clock on the front. Even though it's less than two months old, the device has already dropped to $39.99, a $20 savings from the original price.

This does all the same things an Echo Dot can do: answer questions, stream music, read the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and so on. The LED display on the front can be used to display the current time, the outdoor temperature, or timers. Unlike the Nest Mini, this smart speaker has a 3.5mm line-out port, so you can connect more powerful speakers if you have some.

You can buy the Echo Dot with Clock at the links below. It's not clear when the current sale will end.