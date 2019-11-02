Electronic Arts released an adaption of the classic board game Monopoly for Android back in 2011, but that version was de-listed years ago, presumably due to expiring licenses. A new version of Monopoly for Android and iOS was announced last month, and now you can pre-register for it on the Play Store.

The new version is developed by Marmalade Game Studios, which has already published mobile versions of other Hasbro classics, like The Game of Life and Battleship. While the Play Store doesn't list the price, the pre-order page for iOS says it's $3.99 with in-app purchases. If Marmalade's Battleship adaption is any indication, the in-app purchases will likely be for cosmetics and other items that don't affect gameplay.

Here's a snippet of the Play Store description:

Experience the classic board game in a completely new way. MONOPOLY by Marmalade Game Studio on Android brings the board to life with a beautiful animated 3D city and has been carefully designed for an effortless and interactive mobile experience the entire family will fall in love with. Popular Features:

- A GREAT BOARD GAME - Play the Hasbro classic by yourself or with family and friends!

- A PREMIUM EXPERIENCE - No pay-to-win, no ad pop-ups, approved by Hasbro

- HOUSE RULES - Play with the most common house rules

- QUICK MODE - Finish the Hasbro board game faster than ever

- SINGLE-PLAYER - Play against our challenging AI. No need for friends or family

- OFFLINE MULTIPLAYER - Play together and pass the phone between turns

- ONLINE MULTIPLAYER - Play a MONOPOLY game with people all over the world or create a private multiplayer game to play with your friends and family for a safe online experience

You can pre-register for the game at the Play Store link below. Hopefully, this turns out to be a solid title, and not a simple cash grab. Although, maybe a cash grab would be thematically-appropriate?