When Microsoft released its Edge web browser in 2015, Edge's logo looked quite a lot like Internet Explorer's. Microsoft is now working on a new Chromium-based Edge, and it wants another new logo to go with it, which has now been revealed publicly.

The new icon was revealed as part of an new surfing mini-game in Edge, and resembles a wave while still looking somewhat like the letter 'E'. It also matches the gradient visual style that many other Microsoft applications have been updated with, like the Office suite.

The current Edge icon

The Android app hasn't yet been updated with the new icon, but that will probably happen once the desktop browser switches over. Be on the lookout for a swirly new icon in your app drawer.