If you want to buy a Google phone from the Google carrier, now's the time to do so: for a limited (but indeterminate amount of) time, Google Fi is offering new and existing customers 25% off the price of a Pixel 3a or 3a XL if they activate the device with the network.

The 3a is an absolute unit of an Android and that does not take into consideration its price. It's just as every bit good of a smartphone as any other Pixel without a lot of what you might consider gimmickry — a fluid experience, great camera output, software updates for 3 years, but no Motion Sense. Some of the great features that you've seen on the Pixel 4 are even coming to the 3a series through updates.

The Pixel 3a, which typically costs $399, and the Pixel 3a XL, with an MSRP of $479, are 25% off right now, bringing them down to $299 and $359, respectively. You can pay the entire cost up front or elect to finance it over 24 months. You'll then need to activate the phone within 30 days of shipment. Simple enough, right?

There's no expiration date on this deal, though, so you'll have to decide if you want in soon. You know, before it disappears.