Reports have been trickling in for the last couple of hours that the stable Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6T has been rolling out — apparently without any fanfare or an associated announcement at the OnePlus forums, as is customary. In addition to bringing all the Android 10 features you can expect, the OxygenOS 10 update for the 6T also includes the company's Game Space feature and the "Contextual display" ambient display feature.
This timing corresponds to the best-case scenario for the company's initially projected roadmap, which claimed the OnePlus 6T and 6 would get Android 10 sometime in November. Today, being the first of the month, would be the earliest that could happen. It also follows the Open Beta release late last month.
The full changelog for this update (which mostly matches the previous Open Beta) is just below:
System
- Upgraded to Android 01
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- General bug fixes and improvements
Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
Game Space
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
Contextual display
- Intelligent info based on specific times, locations, and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)
Message
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings - Blocking settings)
About half of the log, by volume, corresponds to general Android 10-related changes like the new gesture navigation system, enhanced permissions model, and icon shape customization. A few of the features are OnePlus/OxygenOS-specific and new to the 6T, like the keyword blocking in the OnePlus Messages app and the contextual display feature (previously called smart display), which was one of my favorite features our recent OnePlus 7T review.
Update notification and changelog for the OxygenOS 10.0 update on the OnePlus 6T in Oxygen Updater.
As usual, the update is rolling out in a limited fashion for the time being. None of my own devices see it on their own. Some have had luck pulling it down using a VPN to connect to one of OnePlus' test markets, like Germany. You can also grab the update for the 6T right now via the third-party Oxygen Updater app (also available on APK Mirror). Note that there are a few reports of image verification failing upon download, though I didn't have an issue, myself.
It's a pretty big update in size, too, clocking in at around 1.8GB for what we assume is the full image. You might want to get on Wi-Fi before you pull it down. As warned in the Oxygen Updater app, if you converted a T-Mobile branded 6T to the international model, you might want to hold off updating until others have verified if there are any issues, since the previous Open Beta had some serious problems for converted devices.
At the time of writing, the update doesn't appear to be rolling out for the older OnePlus 6 just yet, though historically updates come to the pair of phones at around the same time. More anecdotally, my OnePlus 6 doesn't see any available update in either settings or Oxygen Updater, and reports online appear to be limited to the 6T for the time being. Our friends at XDA claim the folks running the Oxygen Updater app have seen it start to roll out for the OnePlus 6, and we'll be sure to let you know when the update is spotted in the wild on that device, or if an official announcement lands for the update.
The update has been officially announced on the OnePlus Forums. It's a staged rollout coming to a limited number of both OnePlus 6 and 6T devices today, then ramping up to all users in a few days once OnePlus is sure there aren't any critical bugs.
Comments