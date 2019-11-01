A Pixel Watch: $2 billion. A clamshell foldable phone: $1,500. Adult podcasts on your app? Almost all your ad revenue. A dick pic on a major Samsung app? Priceless. This is the Android Police Podcast.



### Google acquires Fitbit for $2.1 billion, hints at future own-brand wearable https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/11/01/google-confirms-fitbit-acquisition-and-hints-at-future-own-brand-wearable/

### Motorola's foldable Razr looks clamshell as hell in leaks https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/31/motorola-foldable-razr-leaks/

### AT&T introduces three new unlimited plans solely defined by their many, many limits https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/30/att-introduces-three-new-unlimited-plans-solely-defined-by-their-many-many-limits/

### (Update: Google restores ads) Google pulls ads from Podcast Addict app because 'adult' podcasts exist https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/30/google-pulls-ads-from-podcast-addict-app-because-adult-podcasts-exist/

### Samsung Members had a d*** pic on its front page for several hours https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/31/samsung-members-had-a-d-pic-on-its-front-page-for-several-hours/

