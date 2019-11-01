





Motorola's new RAZR foldable phone is due to go public as a Verizon-exclusive (and you know how Verizon covets exclusives) device in two weeks, but there's been plenty of anticipation as well as a little monetary dread from anxious fans since this thing was quasi-announced to the media in February. We're just now getting our first substantial leak on how it will look — substantively, what size this clamshell will actually be — and how it will be branded.

Leaks blogger Evan Blass published the first wave of images of what we may soon come to know as the razr — all lowercase — this morning.

Mobielkopen then opened the floodgates with more intelligence and images, presumably collected from a reputable source.

The core specifications on this device, which could retail for $1,500, are reported by XDA-Developers to be not spectacular: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, plus a 2,730mAh battery. On the outside, we will expect to see an extra-tall, flexible 6.2" OLED interior touch display paired with a smaller exterior, limited-use touch display with a resolution of 600 x 800.

The pictures also indicate that the phone will have a single exterior camera and, perhaps, a physical button on the bottom lip of the interior.

Overall, we may be looking at the flip phone tonic to the Samsung Galaxy Folds and Huawei Mate Xs out there with saucer-size folding phablets and bloated $2,000 price tags. But plenty remains to be seen on whether Motorola can make the razr attractive and if people can perceive its supposed $1,500 value.