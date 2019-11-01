The LG V20, the company's last flagship with a removable battery, is three years old now, but the Korean manufacturer hasn't forgotten about it. LG V20s in Korea are currently being updated to Android Pie, with US carrier units hopefully following along shortly, if the past is any indication. LG also announced that its spring flagship phone, the G8 ThinQ, will be updated to Android 10 in the fourth quarter.
After starting with Android 7 (Nougat) out-of-the-box in 2016, it took almost one year before the V20 got upgraded to Android Oreo. Fifteen months after Pie's rollout and already behind its own schedule, LG is finally serving V20 owners in South Korea the Android 9 update. As they say, it's better late than never but we can't help thinking that LG's Software Upgrade Center just isn't making much of a difference when it comes to executing prompt updates. LG has posted an Android Pie upgrade tutorial guide that showcases the major changes.
As for the LG G8, the company simply mentions that the update to Android 10 will be delivered sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019. With the beta program for the LG G8 still ongoing, LG will hopefully squash all the bugs it finds and delivers Android 10 without any unexpected delays.
- Via:
- XDA
