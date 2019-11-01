Halloween has come to an end, and the largest names in consumer electronics are gearing up for their 2019 seasonal sales. Lenovo's holiday offering is packed with a variety of deals orchestrated at specific times and days throughout Black Friday weekend. To make sure you get all the gadgets and accessories on your wishlist, we have the rundown on when you'll need to log on to Lenovo's website.

Please note that Lenovo's sale is running on an Eastern Standard time schedule, so you'll need to make the proper adjustments for your specific timezone. All offers are valid only for customers living in the United States and Canada. Below are just some of the best US deals, but Lenovo has a ton of sales on other devices, like Windows laptops, gaming gear, etc.

Black Friday weekend (November 28th – December 2nd) 45% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops Rotating deals on accessories from Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, etc.



Thanksgiving Day (November 28th) Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $179.99 (down from 269.99) — 12:00 AM EST Lenovo C22 21.5" monitor for $69.99 (down from $99.99) — 4:00 PM EST Jaybird RUN XT for $99.99 (down from $179.99) — 6:00 PM EST



Black Friday (November 29th) Lenovo Chromebook C330 11" for $199.99 (down from $279.99) — 8:00 AM EST Lenovo 500 Wireless Mouse for $7.99 (down from $24.99) — 4:00 PM EST Lenovo D24f Gaming Monitor for $149.99 (down from $199.99) — 5:00 PM EST



Saturday and Sunday promotion Enter promo code SATURDAY15 to slash 15% off your order.



Cyber Monday (December 2nd) Jaybird Tarrah Bluetooth Headphones for $79.99 (down from $99.99) — 4:00 PM EST Lenovo 15.6" Laptop Everyday Backpack for $16.99 (down from $34.99) — 8:00 PM EST Lenovo VOIP 360 Camera Speaker for $219.99 (down from $249.99) — 8:00 PM EST



US customers can redeem an extra 3% credit on holiday sale purchases by enrolling in the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program. For a more comprehensive look at everything this sale entails, check out the official online catalog available for the United States and Canada.