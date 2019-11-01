In the last decade, technology has changed daily life so much it's funny to reflect on the way things used to be. Remember printing out directions on MapQuest and trying to read them while cruising down the freeway? These days, you don't even have to vacuum your own home, and if you still do, you might want to jump on this Eufy RoboVac 15C, on sale now for $170 (down from $250).

The Eufy RoboVac 15C does everything you'd expect an automated vacuum cleaner to do: it'll drive around your home, climbing over door thresholds and conquering even the thickest of carpets with its triple-filter cleaning system. It has an auto-cleaning schedule in addition to offering full manual controls through the EufyHome app or via Alexa voice commands. After your floors have been swept, the Eufy RoboVac 15C will return to its charging base to juice up for its next excursion.

You can grab the Eufy RoboVac 15C on sale at the link below. This deal is only valid through Tuesday, November 5th – or until supplies runs out – and Woot has limited purchases to only two per customer.