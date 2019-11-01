Back in July, Amazon Prime Day offered up some incredible deals on all sorts of smart home gear, including a nice discount on the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener, down $20 from around $50. If you missed out on picking one up that time, or just weren't a Prime member, that same $30 price is back now, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Lowes.

Yep, even a gizmo as mundane as a garage door can benefit from a bit of brains. The Chamberlain MyQ connects to your home's WiFi network, giving you the ability to open or close your garage door with the MyQ App. The Chamberlain MyQ should be compatible with any garage door made or upgraded after 1993, and it'll even work with Amazon Key for Prime deliveries.

Since this deal first became available, we've already seen it run out of stock (and be restocked) on Amazon, so there's no telling how many of these smart garage door openers are left. If you want one, you should buy it as soon as you can at any of the links below.