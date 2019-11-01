The mobile device and computer charging landscape is a minefield. At this moment, there are more than a dozen different proprietary fast-charging "solutions" pushed by some of the most prominent names in the industry, like Qualcomm Quick Charge, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging, Apple Fast Charging, Oppo Vooc, and the list goes on. Even worse, each of these standards come with their own specific max voltage, currents, and wattage, adding further to the fragmented confusion. With so many different options and restrictions, the mobile tech industry is in desperate need of a unified charging platform to tame the crowd. Enter AUKEY and its unique Omni-Power charging products, on sale now for up to 50% off with a special promo code.
One solution to charge them all
We've been covering AUKEY's lineup for awhile now, and this bunch is a real game-changer. Omni-Power is a versatile technology that consolidates all the latest charging standards into a single solution. That means each of your gadgets – regardless of their make, model, and battery size – will receive accelerated charging capabilities via the all-encompassing USB Power Delivery standard. Omni-Power-enabled products also feature dynamic detection and GaN tech to ensure intelligent, efficient power delivery to one or more plugged-in devices.
Save big on AUKEY Omni-Power products
AUKEY recently introduced seven products that support Omni-Power charging, all of which feature slim, portable designs and premium materials for greater longevity. You can pick up any of these items from AUKEY's online store for up to 50% off now when you use this promo code: ANDROIDPOLICE (valid until December 1, 2019).
- Focus Duo 63W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger — $24.99 [down from $49.99]
- Minima 27W PD Wall Charger — $19.99 [down from $39.99]
- Expedition Flush-Fit 18W PD Car Charger — $10.99 [down from $21.99]
- Unity Wireless 100W 4-in-1 USB-C Hub with Wireless Charging — $27.99 [down from $55.99]
- Sprint Wireless 8,000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank — $17.99 [down from $34.99]
- Impulse Braided Cable C-L USB-C to Lighting Cable — $10.99 [down from $21.99]
- Impulse Braided Cable C-C USB-C to C Cable — $7.99 [down from $15.99]
To learn more about AUKEY's Omni-Power products, including specs, features, and more, head on over to the official website here. This promotional offer expires on the first of December, so snatch up all the Omni-Power gear you need for home, work, and travel today!
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments