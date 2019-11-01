ASUS announced the ROG Phone II earlier this year, and it is truly a beast of a smartphone, featuring up to 1TB of storage, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz display. With the September launch date inching closer, the company is sharing which games will support the high-refresh-rate screen, plus a couple more that barely surpass 60fps.

While the vast majority of games only support regular displays capable of outputting a maximum of 60fps, ASUS and other manufacturers could convince quite a few developers to adjust their products for faster screens. It's great to see classics like Alto's Adventure, Riptide GP, Plague Inc, Don't Starve, and even Temple Run 2 on the list, supporting the full 120fps. We have to call out ASUS for including Heart Star with 65fps and three more games with 70fps, though – that barely qualifies as high-frame-rate gaming.

Many of the games included in the list can also be found through the ROG Phone's own Armoury Crate app.

  • 1945 Air Forces - 120fps
  • Ace Force: Joint Combat - 120fps
  • Airline Commander - a real flight experience - 120fps
  • Alto's Adventure - 120fps
  • Alto's Oddysey - 120fps
  • Arma Mobile Ops - 120fps
  • Armajet - 120fps
  • Assassins Creed Rebellion - 120fps
  • Auto Chess - 120fps
  • Badland Brawl - 120fps
  • Ballz - 120fps
  • Ballz Bounce Puzzle - 120fps
  • BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! - 120fps
  • Batman: The Enemy Within - up to 120fps
  • Battlelands Royale - 120fps
  • Bendy in Nightmare Run - 120fps
  • Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness Action RPG - 120fps
  • Blade Z Plus - 120fps
  • Blades of Brim - 120fps
  • Bleach Brave Souls - 120fps
  • Boggle With Friends: Word Game - 120fps
  • Bombastic Brothers - 120fps
  • Breakneck - 120fps
  • Bullet Force - 120fps
  • Bullet Hell Monday - 120fps
  • Bullet League - 120fps
  • Card Thief - 120fps
  • CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars - 120fps
  • Chameleon Run - 120fps
  • Ceres M - 120fps
  • Chicken Jump - 120fps
  • Chilly Snow - 120fps
  • Cover Fire - 120fps
  • CSR Racing 2 - 120fps
  • DARIUSBURST -SP- - 120fps
  • Dead Target - Offline Zombie Shooter - 120fps
  • Dead Trigger 2 - 120fps
  • Deer Hunter 2018 - 120fps
  • Deus Ex Go - 120fps
  • Dokdo - 120fps
  • Don't Starve - 120fps
  • Don't Starve: Shipwrecked - 120fps
  • Dub Dash - 120fps
  • Durango: Wild lands - 120fps
  • Epic Battle Simulator - 120fps
  • Epic Battle Simulator 2 - 120fps
  • Eternium - 120fps
  • Falling Ballz - 120fps
  • Fast Like a Fox - 120fps
  • Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition - 120fps
  • Flaming Core - 120fps
  • Frag Pro Shooter - 120fps
  • FZ9 Timeshift - 120fps
  • Gear.Club - True Racing - 120fps
  • Golf Clash - 120fps
  • Golf Star - 120fps
  • Grimvalor - 120fps
  • Groove Coaster 2 - 120fps
  • Grow Kingdom - 120fps
  • Heart Star - 65fps
  • Hill Climb 2 - 120fps
  • Hitman Go - 120fps
  • Injustice 2 - 120fps
  • Into Mirror - 120fps
  • Into the Dead - 120fps
  • King Of Sails : Royal Navy - 120fps
  • Lara Croft Go - 120fps
  • Lara Croft: Relic Run - 120fps
  • Legendary: Game of Heroes - 120fps
  • Lemmings - Puzzle Adventure - 120fps
  • Magic Rampage - 120fps
  • Man or Vampire - 120fps
  • Marvel Contest of Champions - 120fps
  • MaskGun Multiplayer FPS - 120fps
  • Mekorama - 120fps
  • Minecraft - 120fps
  • Minecraft Earth - 120fps
  • Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival - 120fps
  • Mini Metro - 120fps
  • Modern Combat Versus - 120fps (enable in settings)
  • Modern OPS - 120fps
  • Mortal Kombat - 120fps
  • MR Bow - 120fps
  • Nonstop Knight 2 - 120fps
  • Oddmar - 120fps
  • OK Golf - 120fps
  • Pac-Man - 120fps
  • Pac-Man 256 - 120fps
  • PAC-MAN Pop - 120fps
  • Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox - 120fps
  • Perfect Slices - 120fps
  • Photon Strike - 120fps
  • Pinout - 70fps
  • Pixel Gun 3D - 120fps
  • Plague Inc - 120fps
  • Pumped BMX 3 - 120fps
  • Rayman Adventures - 120fps
  • Real Racing 3 - 120fps
  • Rebel Inc - 120fps
  • Riptide GP: Renegade - 120fps
  • Robot Warfare - 100fps
  • Rocket Sky - 120fps
  • Rope Hero - 120fps
  • Sandballs - 120fps
  • Shadow Fight 2 - 120fps
  • Shadow Fight 3 - 120fps
  • Shadowgun: Legends - 120fps
  • Shadowmatic - 120fps
  • Shining Force Classics - 120fps
  • The Silent Age - 120fps
  • SimCity BuildIt - 70fps
  • Skullgirls - 120fps
  • Sky Force Reloaded - 120fps
  • Sonic Dash - 120fps
  • Sonic Dash 2 - 120fps
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Classic - 120fps
  • Soul Knight - 120fps
  • Space Armada: Galaxy Wars - 120fps
  • Space Commander - 120fps
  • Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game - 120fps
  • Star Forces: Space Shooter - 70fps
  • Stick War: Legacy - 120fps
  • Streets of Rage 2 Classic - 120fps
  • Subdivision Infinity - 120fps
  • Subway Surfers - 120fps
  • Summoners War - 120fps
  • Super Samurai Rampage - 120fps
  • Temple Run 2 - 120fps
  • Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery - 120fps
  • Toon Blast - 120fps
  • Traffic Rider - 120fps
  • Trials Frontier - 120fps
  • UNKILLED - Zombie FPS Shooting - 120fps
  • Vainglory - 120fps
  • Vendetta Online - 120fps
  • The Walking Dead: Road to Survival - 120fps
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf - 120fps
  • Wonder Tactics - 120fps
  • WWE: Champions 2019 - 120fps
  • Zen Pinball - 100fps

Check out the ASUS ZenTalk forum to see if the company posts more games before it launches the phone, and also take a peek at Razer's list of 120Hz-optimized games. Technically, titles from both lists should work on all high-refresh-rate screens.

New games and a removal

ASUS just updated the list of games and added a disclaimer saying support for high fps gaming "can break at any given time if/when the game developer makes changes to their game - and we are not in control over this." Sure enough, Sky Force Reloaded has been removed from the overview while three new games have been added:

We've updated the original list above accordingly.

More new games

ASUS added a quite a number of games to the list over October, all of which reach the full 120fps. As before, we've updated the original list above with the new content.

