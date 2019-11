Welcome to November. Fall is in full swing (and it sure feels like it here in DC) and I've got a fresh list of app sales for everyone. Today's list features Majesty and the Northern Expansion, two of my favorite games on Android. You'll find them in bold below, of course.

And to my fellow NaNoWriMo participants... good luck.

Free

Games

Icon packs & customization

Distraction Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days Bits - Icon Pack Oreo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

Games