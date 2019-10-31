If everyday life can be hard on your beloved Android handsets, forcing them to survive on a job site is downright torture. To give work-assigned devices a fighting chance here in the States, Samsung is bringing its ruggedized Galaxy Tab Active Pro to the U.S. workforce.

The Galaxy Tab Active Pro is equipped with a 10.1" display padded by thick bezels reminiscent of the Tab 2 from 2012, a worthy 7,600 mAh battery for all-day use, an octa-core processor to do the heavy lifting, and a 13.0 MP rear-facing camera for taking on-the-job photos. The Tab Active Pro supports both Wi-Fi and LTE connections to keep workers online, wherever their jobs may take them. Storage and memory are scant at 64GB and 4GB respectively, though Samsung probably isn't banking on an entire company database being stuffed into the Tab Active Pro, nor is multi-tasking RAM overload a major concern.

Surrounding the Tab Active Pro is a military-grade, water resistant chassis that comes in any color you want as long as it's black — for inquiring minds, those ratings are MIL-STD-810G and IP68. S Pen support is also included, which is nice for workers that wear gloves and can't touch the screen with a bare finger. When not in the rugged outdoors, the Tab Active Pro supports Samsung DeX for workers that need the occasional desktop interface.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro is available for purchase now on Samsung's website for $600. It only comes in a single configuration, so there really aren't any options to consider. Just buy, deploy, and enjoy.