With the launch of Apple TV+ looming (it's November 1st, for anyone keeping score), OEMs have been scrambling to get the Apple TV app greenlit for their hardware platforms. Earlier this week, we reported that select Amazon TV Fire Sticks received official supoprt, and for a brief moment today, Apple TV found its way to some Sony Android TVs — just to be renounced hours later.

Sony is – or perhaps almost was – the second smart television manufacturer and the first Android TV distributor to receive the official Apple TV app, in line right behind Samsung and its Tizen platform. When the app first found its way to a TV in Brazil, Sony had yet to confirm which models would be included in the release, but now we know why: According to Sony, Apple TV was not supposed to roll out today. The company has also declined to confirm any details on when the official rollout will begin.

Which Sony Android TV models will ultimately be supported? While there's no formal list available, one theory suggests that Sony sets supporting Apple's AirPlay 2 file-sharing technology should be in line to get the app. Those include the 2019 variants of the Z9G, A9G, X950G, and X850G series.

You can sideload the Apple TV app from APK Mirror now, but our team has confirmed that the latest version is still not working correctly on Android TV.