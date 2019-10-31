Affordable activity trackers are getting better and better. Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 offers a lot of value for its price, and so does Honor's Band 5. Huawei is getting ready to join their ranks with its new Band 4 Pro, which was just leaked in a render.

The Band 4 Pro will reportedly follow the same design as its predecessor. It has a colored AMOLED display, a touch button, and will come in multiple colors including black and rose gold with various band options. Also expected are a heart rate sensor and an SpO2 sensor, similar to the Honor Band 5.

Everything else is unknown, but 91mobiles says there will be 10 different watch faces, the bands are interchangeable, and there's a good chance of Huawei skipping the proprietary charger for a more traditional USB-based port.

We don't know when the Huawei Band 5 will be announced, but we'll keep an eye open and let you know when it's official.