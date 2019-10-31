Anker's Nebula line of portable projectors continues to grow with the recently released Apollo. This latest pico projector has forgone the soda-can-esque form factor common among Anker's previous products in favor of a new, rectangular design. Anker has also improved projector brightness, doubling that found on the original Capsule. Best of all, the Nebula Apollo has received its first substantial discount since its September release and is currently available from Amazon for $329.

Like the Capsule line before it, the Nebula Apollo is a small but capable projector. Anker has carried over most of the specs from the original Capsule, including a rechargeable battery with an estimated life of 4 hours, the limited Android 7.1 OS, and standard definition resolution with a max image size of 100 inches. While our review found the brightness on the Nebula Capsule to be lacking, this shouldn't be a problem with the Apollo, as maximum brightness has doubled to 200 ANSI lumens.

Using the coupon code APOLLOO2 at checkout will drop the price to $329 — which is the lowest price yet for this device and a savings of $71 from the list price.