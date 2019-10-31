Active noise-canceling headphones can cost you an arm and a leg, with top models like Sony's WH-1000XM3 going for multiple hundreds of dollars. But they don't have to! The Mpow H5 already represent a crazy value at their normal $50, but you can get a pair for just $35 right now.

The M5 are really comfortable, last forever on a charge, and sound pretty nice to boot — really nice for $35. Their noise canceling isn't going to compete with something that costs eight to 10 times as much, but it'll dampen the drone of a long flight, and that in itself is pretty incredible at this price. They do charge with Micro USB, though, which is always a bummer. You can check out our full review for more information.

To get this deal, you'll need to enter coupon code MPBH143DD5 at checkout. Head over to Amazon and grab a pair to stash in your luggage.