Until recently, you could only officially talk to Google Assistant on your Smart Display in nine languages. With the addition of Italian, we're now at ten.

Italian joins Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Japanese, Norwegian, Spanish, and Swedish in the ranks. Unofficially, we've heard from tipsters back in May that Assistant on displays can also recognize Polish and Portuguese, but they are not listed on the Google Assistant support page.

A couple side notes:

Google has stopped listing the specific languages Assistant supports on Smart Speakers.

Important: For now, this feature isn't available in all languages.

If you weren't aware, the help center also has a dedicated section for Smart Clocks — they're apparently a different class of device from smart displays in terms of language support. Assistant currently English, French, German, and Japanese.

Lots of languages and, yet, many more for Google to support...