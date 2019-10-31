Let's say you're looking for a Chromebook: you want something that's versatile, premium-feeling, and... uh... well, not a Pixelbook Go. May we suggest Acer's Chromebook Spin 13? It's got full-blown Intel laptop power, 8GB of RAM, a convertible form factor plus a stylus, and its price has just fallen off a cliff edge on Amazon.

Our Ryne Hager reviewed the Spin 13 a year ago and found it to be "the most powerful Chromebook you can buy, but maybe you shouldn't." The 'pro' part of the equation? A 2256 x 1504 display, a Wacom digitized stylus, a strong 54Wh battery, two USB-C ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The 'con' part of things was mostly found to be in the value proposition at time of launch. The particular model we're looking at has an 8th-gen U-series Core i5, 8GB of DDR3 RAM (somewhat unfortunate, but it's a Chromebook, so it's still a net positive), and 128GB of storage. This combination originally sold at close to the $1,000 mark, but has been checked down and down again for the past year.

In fact, Amazon pushed the list price down from $810 to $725 in the past 24 hours before placing the Spin 13 on a flash sale: it's now $600 for a limited time — not explicitly a Lightning Deal or Deal of the Day, but we take it that this definitely won't last — and beats its previous best price by about $50.

Fancy taking it for a Spin (13)?