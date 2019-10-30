Well, in the past news cycle, we’ve learned that you can do less on your gaming console and more gaming on your Android phone. Also, Motorola is making smartwatches again. Sorta. This is the Android Police Podcast.



We're usually live on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at noon PDT.

Get a notification when we go live: Twitch, RSS, Google Calendar, Other calendar

### Sony shuttering PlayStation Vue in early 2020, leaving us with one less streaming option https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/30/sony-shuttering-playstation-vue-in-early-2020-leaving-us-with-one-less-streaming-option/

### Xbox Console Streaming lets you play any Xbox One game on your Android device https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/30/xbox-console-streaming-lets-you-play-any-xbox-one-game-on-your-android-device/

### Google has no immediate plans to open Motion Sense API to third-party devs https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/29/google-has-no-immediate-plans-to-open-motion-sense-api-to-third-party-devs/

### Pixel 4's Screen Attention won't come to older Google phones https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/30/google-pixel-4-screen-attention-older-phones/

### New Moto360 coming in December for $350, but it won't be made by Motorola https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/10/29/moto360-2019-pricing-release-date-specs/

For those of you not familiar with Twitch, you can follow our channel for free (you'll get alerts when it goes live), but you can also support the show financially by subscribing. For Android Police, subscribing gets you an emoji of Ryne's face that you can use whenever you want. You also get extra entries in our site's giveaways.

The Ryne emoji

If you have Amazon Prime, you get one free subscription every month, so you can support us without actually paying anything yourself. All you have to do is link your Amazon account to your Twitch account, then hit the Subscribe button on our page. There's a guide here with the full details, but the subscription doesn't auto-renew, so you'll have to re-subscribe each month.

If you've already subscribed, please double check that your subscription is still active, it may have already expired. As a bonus, if you subscribe while a show is live, a giant Pixel 3 XL notch appears at the top of the stream with your name on it.

Subscribe to the Android Police Podcast: